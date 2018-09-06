Lightning strikes Butler Co. house, sparks fire

A Butler County house caught fire Thursday morning after being struck by lightning.
Emergency dispatchers confirmed the fire at the home on Moore Road in Center Township.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning of a strong storm system moving through the area.
We have a news crew on the way to the scene. Watch Channel 11 News at Noon for updates on this developing story.
