  • 3 critically injured in explosion at South Hills home

    Updated:

    Three people were critically injured in a Wednesday night explosion at a South Hills home.

    Gabriella DeLuca is talking to officials to learn more about what happened, and the injuries suffered by the victims, for 11 at 11.

    The victims are at UPMC Mercy, according to the Whitehall Fire Chief David Nelson.

    It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion on McKee Drive, but it occurred as three people were working in the home.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories