3 critically injured in explosion at South Hills home

Three people were critically injured in a Wednesday night explosion at a South Hills home.
The victims are at UPMC Mercy, according to the Whitehall Fire Chief David Nelson.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion on McKee Drive, but it occurred as three people were working in the home.
