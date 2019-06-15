  • Over 100 people attend prayer service for lightning strike victims

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Diocese of Greensburg tells Channel 11 more than 100 people attended a prayer service outside Greensburg Central Catholic High School on Friday to honor the victims who died in a lightning strike.

    The diocese said the service was to honor Brendan McGowan and Kaitlyn Rosensteel.

    Related Headlines

    Both 18-year-olds died when lightning struck a tree they were under at Mammoth Park. A report from the coroner's office said witnesses heard a loud crack and saw a large flash of light in the area where the two were fishing on Thursday. The agency said witnesses found the splintered tree and the two people below it.

    The diocese said McGowan graduated from GCC two weeks ago.

    About a dozen grief counselors were on hand to speak with students.

    The diocese said students and parents attended the service.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories