Pittsburgh Public School board approves cell phone ban

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools will implement a cell phone ban.

A district spokesperson says the Pittsburgh Board of Public Education voted Wednesday to update the district’s electronic devices policy, formally prohibiting the use and possession of electronic devices by students during the school day.

The district says the policy established a districtwide standard aimed at maintaining safe, secure, and focused learning environments for students and staff.

“This updated policy reflects what we know supports student learning,” Superintendent Wayne Walters said. “Many of our schools have already seen positive results from limiting cell phone use during the school day. Establishing a districtwide standard ensures consistency while still allowing for necessary and appropriate exceptions.”

The district says this policy comes as state officials explore statewide approaches to student cell phone use during the school day. And, they claim the policy is similar to practices used by other schools already.

Under the updated policy:

Use and possession of electronic devices by students during the school day is prohibited on District property, including school buildings, buses, and school-related activities occurring during school hours.

Students may bring electronic devices to school, if necessary, but devices must be turned in to school personnel while school is in session.

Exceptions may be granted for health, safety, or emergency reasons, for students with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or Section 504 Plan, for approved instructional activities, or for other circumstances approved by school administrators.

The District will provide additional guidance to schools and families regarding implementation, including school-level procedures for the collection, storage and return of devices at the end of the school day.

The updated Electronic Devices Policy will be shared with students, families, and staff through student handbooks, school communications and the District’s website.

