  • Local doctor treating nut allergies with ... nuts

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There's a different treatment now available for people allergic to nuts in our area.

    A doctor at Allegheny Health Network is treating nut allergies by feeding her patients small amounts of nuts.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories