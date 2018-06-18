Local facility housing dozens of child migrants separated from their parents at border

EMSWORTH, Pa. - A Pittsburgh non-profit known for helping children in need is now in the middle of a national debate over immigration.
Holy Family Institute in Emsworth is housing 50 migrant children who have been separated from their parents after illegally crossing the Mexican-American border.
The Catholic non-profit first started helping children impacted by disasters eight years ago after the devastating earthquake in Haiti.
Why the decision is now getting national attention -- on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
TRENDING NOW:
- Child knocks over glass sculpture, parents may be on the hook for $132,000 bill
- Thomas Markle wishes he had walked daughter down the aisle
- Parents' warning after 2-year-old climbs pool safety ladder goes viral
- VIDEO:Woman Swallowed Whole By Python
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}