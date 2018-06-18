  • Local facility housing dozens of child migrants separated from their parents at border

    EMSWORTH, Pa. - A Pittsburgh non-profit known for helping children in need is now in the middle of a national debate over immigration.

    Holy Family Institute in Emsworth is housing 50 migrant children who have been separated from their parents after illegally crossing the Mexican-American border.

    The Catholic non-profit first started helping children impacted by disasters eight years ago after the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

