ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Just when you thought the sinkhole Port Authority bus was done with, it made its way back with some Christmas spirit!
One of the more creative Christmas light displays this year comes from Aliquippa with "Rudolph the Sinkhole PAT Bus" leading Santas sleigh with it bright red nose. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/zwH8v3kDFv— Ryan (@WPXIPhotogRyan) December 9, 2019
One of the more creative Christmas displays this year is along 21st Street in Aliquippa with the bus in the sinkhole leading Santa's sleigh with its bright red nose!
The homeowner told Channel 11 he was inspired by how fast the whole thing took off.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"Since the general reaction has been so positive, it's kind of surprising," Michael Kennedy said.
Kennedy said he made the bus with some scrap wood in his garage and carpet underlay that matched the color of the PAT bus. It took him one day to make.
RELATED:
- The best Port Authority swallowed by sinkhole memes
- Bus in the sinkhole scene now a holiday ornament, cupcakes and more
- Why did the sinkhole happen in downtown Pittsburgh? Could it happen again?
- VIDEO: Crews working to remove PAT bus from massive downtown sinkhole
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}