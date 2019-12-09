  • Local family gets creative with Port Authority bus in sinkhole Christmas display

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Just when you thought the sinkhole Port Authority bus was done with, it made its way back with some Christmas spirit!

    One of the more creative Christmas displays this year is along 21st Street in Aliquippa with the bus in the sinkhole leading Santa's sleigh with its bright red nose! 

    The homeowner told Channel 11 he was inspired by how fast the whole thing took off.

    "Since the general reaction has been so positive, it's kind of surprising," Michael Kennedy said.

    Kennedy said he made the bus with some scrap wood in his garage and carpet underlay that matched the color of the PAT bus. It took him one day to make. 

