PITTSBURGH - A Port Authority bus was swallowed by a massive sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh during rush hour Monday, and this could cause a massive headache for commuters the next couple of weeks.
But, one good thing came out of this, and that is all the memes making their way around social media.
Here are some of the best we found:
Now the Pittsburgh sinkhole bus monster is trying to eat a guy. pic.twitter.com/monqAe8qjr— Ian Altenbaugh (@IanAltenbaugh) October 28, 2019
Gotta meme the Pittsburgh pothole bus— 🦇 Kara 🦇 (@karainstem) October 28, 2019
📷: @andrewrush pic.twitter.com/GyeYloEXZD
