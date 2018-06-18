  • Local police chief arrested for suspicion of DWI in North Carolina

    Updated:

    CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. - A local police chief is facing criminal charges out of state.

    The chief of Scott Township was arrested for suspicion of DWI in North Carolina.

    This is a developing story. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for more information.

    James Secreet was charged last week.

    Both the police department and township officials told Channel 11 they knew nothing about it. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local police chief arrested for suspicion of DWI in North Carolina

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest made in homicide of 3-year-old

  • Headline Goes Here

    New program aims to stop human trafficking victims from facing charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for man accused in Green Tree burglary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allegheny Health Network chooses Brentwood for planned neighborhood hospital