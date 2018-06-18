CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. - A local police chief is facing criminal charges out of state.
The chief of Scott Township was arrested for suspicion of DWI in North Carolina.
This is a developing story. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for more information.
James Secreet was charged last week.
Both the police department and township officials told Channel 11 they knew nothing about it.
