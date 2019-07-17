0 Local police officers who have died both on and off duty

Police officers in our area have died both on and off duty in recent years. Here is a list of officers we have lost in the past 10 years:

Officer Calvin Hall, Pittsburgh Police

Officer Hall was off duty this past weekend while he was visiting friends in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

He was shot in the back three times and police are still looking for whoever is responsible.

Hall was with the department for two years after working for the Braddock Police Department.

"He was known for his quick smile, ever-optimistic attitude and for his careerlong focus on community policing," said police Chief Scott Schubert.

Sgt. Brian Cuscino, New Castle Police Department

Officer Down Memorial Page

Detective Sgt. Brian Cuscino suffered a heart attack and died.

He was participating in the department’s physical fitness program at the time in 2018.

Officer Brian Shaw, New Kensington Police Department

Officer Brian Shaw, a young New Kensington police officer, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 17, 2017.

Shaw has been with the New Kensington Police Department for less than a year. He was a 2014 graduate of the Allegheny County Police Training Academy and worked part time at several departments until he got his first full-time job.

Convicted drug felon Rahmael Holt is accused of shooting and killing Shaw during an attempted traffic stop.

Holt's trial is scheduled to begin in November.

Trooper Michael Stewart, Pennsylvania State Police

Trooper Michael Stewart's police cruiser collided with a garbage truck pulling out of the Forks Inn restaurant in Ligonier in July 2017.

He would've celebrated his 27th birthday the week after the crash.

Officer Scott Bashioum, Canonsburg Police Department

Officer Scott Bashioum, 52, was ambushed in November 2016 when he arrived at a home in response to a domestic dispute.

He also was a volunteer firefighter.

He was the first Canonsburg officer to die in the line of duty in the town’s history.

The man responsible killed himself.

Officer Lloyd Reed, St. Clair Township Police Department

Officer Lloyd Reed, 54, was responding to a domestic call when he was shot and killed in November 2015.

Reed had worked in law enforcement for 20 years, including five years with the St. Clair department.

Ray Shetler was acquitted in Reed's death and was released from jail.

The only charge he was convicted of was stealing a truck from the Conemaugh generating station in New Florence the night of the shooting.

Officer Kristine Bartman, Evans City Police Department

© 2019 Cox Media Group.

Officer Kristine Bartman was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Liberty Bridge in 2016.

She was off duty at the time and although she had only been with the Evans City Police Department for 15 months, made a lasting impression.

Lt. Eric Eslary, Ligonier Twp. Police Department

Lt. Eric Eslary was on duty and patrolling Route 30 in May 2015 when a wrong-way driver hit his police vehicle.

His K-9 partner, Blek, who was in the vehicle with him at the time, recovered.

Eslary, who also served as a volunteer firefighter in Wilpen, was a husband and father of six.

Clair Fink III was drunk while driving his employer's van and was charged with third-degree murder for causing the wrong-way crash that killed Eslary.

Detective Paul J. Koropal, Allegheny County Police

Detective Paul J. Koropal died in May 2015 after suffering a medical emergency.

The detective was participating in the execution of federal search warrants at 11 locations in Fayette County at the time.

Koropal, who was known to all of his colleagues as 'PJ,' was an 18-year veteran of the district attorney’s office.

He was survived by his wife and two children.

Officer William “Jerry” McCarthy, Shenango Twp. Police Department

Officer William "Jerry" McCarthy was killed in the line of duty in May 2013 when a suspect in a car chase slammed into the police cruiser in which McCarthy was riding.

In 2014, Kylee Barletto was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.

Sgt. Perry Vahaly, Allegheny County Police Department

Sgt. Perry Vahaly died in September 2012 when he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle in Rostraver Township.

Vahalay served nearly 17 years with the department. He had a wife and six children.

Officer Derek Kotecki, Lower Burrell Police Department

Officer Derek Kotecki was killed in October 2011 when he was trying to arrest Charles Post.

Other officers shot at Post, who was killed.

The husband and father of two would have celebrated his 18th anniversary as a city officer that week.

Officers Eric Kelly, Stephen Mayhle and Paul Sciullo II, Pittsburgh Police

Officers Eric Kelly, Stephen Mayhle and Paul Sciullo II were gunned down as they responded to a domestic disturbance call involving a woman and her son in the Stanton Heights section of the city on April 4, 2009.

It was the deadliest single day in the 153-year history of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, officials said.

Richard Poplawski was sentenced to the death penalty in 2011.

Pennsylvania has not executed an inmate since 1989.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.