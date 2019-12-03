MONONGAHELA, Pa. - If you thought their Halloween display was amazing, wait until you see how a Washington County restaurant decked the halls.
Angelo's II drew crowds from all over the country with its "Ghostbusters" display; now the Stay Puft, Marshmallow Man has been replaced by Santa Claus and a giant sleigh for its holiday display.
A Christmas tree lights up the corner of the building along with snowflakes adorning the sides of the building.
