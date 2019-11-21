ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - A debt collector is helping a local school district collect lunch debt.
Since September, the debt at the Ellwood City Area School District has risen to $8,200.
Related Headlines
The superintendent tells Channel 11 letters are being sent to families notifying them about the debt and financial assistance.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County and Lawrence County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
If nothing is done, then a debt collector will step in.
In September, the district's lunch debt was paid off by Baierl Toyota, but it has climbed again.
The district says, no matter what, every student is served breakfast and lunch.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- Dramatic police footage shows rescue of kidnapped 8-year-old girl
- John Chapman's first wife says he was involved with several women during their marriage
- VIDEO: Former altar boys suing Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh over alleged sexual abuse by priest
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}