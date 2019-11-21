  • Local school district asking debt collector to help with unpaid school lunch bills

    ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - A debt collector is helping a local school district collect lunch debt.

    Since September, the debt at the Ellwood City Area School District has risen to $8,200.

    The superintendent tells Channel 11 letters are being sent to families notifying them about the debt and financial assistance.

    If nothing is done, then a debt collector will step in.

    In September, the district's lunch debt was paid off by Baierl Toyota, but it has climbed again.

    The district says, no matter what, every student is served breakfast and lunch.

