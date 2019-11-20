  • Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school

    Updated:

    ROBINSON, Pa. - Tattoos done at a high school -- That’s what the mother of a 15-year-old Montour High School student said happened.

    Her daughter came home with a small cross on her wrist and now she wants to know how this happened during class. 

    What she says her biggest concern is now -- on 11 News at 6:15 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories