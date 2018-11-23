Local soldier hoping to surprise family of fallen comrade

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - A special request this holiday season from one military brother to another.
A Westmoreland County native who is serving right now in Kuwait wants to surprise the family of the one of his fallen brothers, a fellow-soldier from Indiana County.
He posted about the surprise on social media and it's getting some traction.
Now he's hoping Channel 11 viewers can also help.
What he's asking and how you can be a part of it, tonight on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
