A Bethel Park teacher has been arrested after allegedly after sending a sexually explicit video to a police officer who was posing as a teenage girl, police said.
According to police paperwork, a police officer entered a teen chat room posing as a 14-year-old girl.
Brian Scott, 46, sent the sexually explicit video, exposing himself to the officer who he thought was a teenage girl, police said.
Police identified Scott in the video from a tattooed wedding ring on his finger and a t-shirt he was wearing.
The Bethel Park School District sent the following statement to faculty and parents on Friday:
The Bethel Park School District was made aware of the arrest of one of our teachers by the North Strabane Police Department on Friday, July 6. At this time the individual in question has been suspended and banned from school district property throughout the investigation. To the District’s knowledge, no Bethel Park School District students were involved in this matter. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed.
Scott is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and indecent exposure.
He was transported to Washington County for arraignment.
