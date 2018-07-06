0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/6-7/8)

Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh:

For the second year in a row, the Furries will be showing off to the public starting at 3 p.m. as they make their way in and out of the convention center.

PHOTOS: Furries return to Pittsburgh for 2018 Anthrocon convention

The popular boy band O-Town will be performing Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe at Station Square.

Pittsburgh and Philly! We are bringing the O-Show your way this weekend!! Tickets and a limited amount of VIPs are still available at https://t.co/glO5SfQamb!! Let's go!!!! pic.twitter.com/uGe2tHDoB5 — O-Town (@OTownOfficial) July 3, 2018

The event in the Strip District is back for its fifth year and takes place the second Sunday of every month through October. There will be food trucks, vendors, workshops and more.

Chris Jamison will perform at the South Park Amphitheater as part of the 2018 Allegheny County Summer Concert Series. There will also be food trucks and craft beer at the event.

This 21+ event at Spirit Hall in Lawrenceville will include a dance party, a cash bar with Prince-inspired cocktails, purple raspberry chocolates and Prince artwork on display. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 9 p.m.

The eighth annual Italian Heritage Day is happening this Sunday at Kennywood. The day includes food, entertainment and festivities.

Italian Day provides guests the opportunity to revel in the finest of Italian cuisine, music and culture. Come out to the park on Sunday, July 8 and take advantage of discounts on admission.



Details: https://t.co/1Ycf6KT1Ig pic.twitter.com/eq7MCCuekv — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) July 3, 2018

Cinema in the Park

Dollar Bank will have free movies in several Pittsburgh parks through Aug. 31.

Friday - "Wonderstruck" at Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville.

Saturday - "Wonderstruck" at Grandview Park in Mt. Washington and "Jumanji (2017)" at Riverview Park in Observatory Hill.

Sunday - "The Star" at Schenley Park at Schenley Plaza.

T-minus one week until FREE Cinema in the Park events kick off for the summer! Find the full list of movies and where to watch them here: https://t.co/KgibaSa4fT pic.twitter.com/C1hSrjYot4 — Pittsburgh Parks (@pittsburghparks) May 27, 2018

With the warmer months upon us, that means our favorite farmers' markets are back with fresh produce!



This family fun exhibit includes familiar faces such as Thomas, Percy and Gordon. Kids can learn the inner workings of an engine, take pictures with Thomas, use problem-solving skills to fit freight onto a train car and much more.

Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settler Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool and South Park Wave Pool are now open through the summer.

The three-hour brewery tours are held every Saturday. There are tastings at three different breweries. Tours are $40.

