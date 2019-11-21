0 Local volunteer firefighters getting bulletproof vests to protect them during dangerous situations

JEANNETTE, Pa. - It’s no secret firefighters face dangers every day, but you may not know that includes gunfire.

In smaller towns, like Jeannette, firefighters are more vulnerable because they said they don’t have the right gear for the job.

“Every time that bell goes off, no matter what the call’s for, you just may not come back,” said Joshua Rettger, a Jeannette volunteer firefighter.

Rettger said they get called to 200-250 medical response situations each year, in addition to police assists and lockouts.

The gear normally worn by firefighters only helps small units like Jeannette only 10% of their calls, according to Rettger. Now, they are getting a new piece of equipment that will protect them in some of their most dangerous situations.

In October, they were the first responders when a man was shot during a football game at McKee Stadium.

The new tactical vests will have pouches across the front to hold useful medical items, such as “bleed stop kits,” medical gloves and other items. They will also be bulletproof for the firefighters’ safety.

The fire chief told Channel 11 funding for these vests came from public donations and from the state after a decade of requests. Firefighters will be getting the new vests by early 2020.

