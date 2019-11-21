PITTSBURGH - Crews are battling a fire at the Winghart's restaurant in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from the roof of the building.
Fire in Market Square shots down streets in the downtown area. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/yqUYXwqvAC— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) November 21, 2019
According to Allegheny County, neighboring buildings are being evacuated.
Pittsburgh/Downtown: Winghart’s/Market Sq - Central Business District - Reported fire on the roof & 3rd floor of the building; 3rd alarm requested & neighboring buildings evacuated.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 21, 2019
One firefighter has been treated for heat exhaustion, according to a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety.
The fire chief said there were customers inside when the fire start, but they all got out OK.
Fire investigators are working to figure out what started the fire.
This is the third fire at Winghart's since 2012.
