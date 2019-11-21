  • Flames shoot from roof of restaurant in Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Crews are battling a fire at the Winghart's restaurant in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh.

    Heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from the roof of the building.

    According to Allegheny County, neighboring buildings are being evacuated.

    One firefighter has been treated for heat exhaustion, according to a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety. 

    The fire chief said there were customers inside when the fire start, but they all got out OK.

    Fire investigators are working to figure out what started the fire.

    This is the third fire at Winghart's since 2012. 

