PITTSBURGH - A jury found a man guilty Thursday in a 2017 deadly attack on a cab driver in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood.
Daniel Russell was 19 years old when Ramadhan Mohamed was robbed and beaten to death in February 2017.
Russell and three other men -- King Edwards, Hosea Moore and Christen Glenn -- were charged in the attack.
Russell was found guilty Thursday second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy. The second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
According to a criminal complaint, the four men and another person were at Edwards' home on Curtain Street when they decided to rob a pizza delivery person but realized the pizza shop was closed. Instead, the men called for a Z Trip cab, the complaint stated.
Police said Edwards and Moore called the cab with the intent of robbing the driver.
They told Mohamed to pick them up on Climax Street. According to the complaint, they beat him up, leaving him and the car there.
The men later returned, moved Mohamed’s body to a yard and moved his car three blocks away.
Family members said Mohamed had a 2-year-old son and his wife was eight months pregnant at the time.
