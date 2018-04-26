0 Looking to adopt a pet? There are several animal shelters in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH - Love animals and looking to adopt or volunteer at a Pittsburgh area animal shelter or humane society?

There is no shortage of animals in need of good homes, and animal shelters are always looking for donations and volunteers.

Here's where you can find a list of shelters where you live.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Humane Animal Rescue:

In 2017, The Animal Rescue League and Western Pennsylvania Humane Society merged to form the Humane Animal Rescue, making it one of Pennsylvania’s largest animal welfare associations in Pennsylvania. They have three locations: North Side, East Liberty and Verona. The society has an open door policy to ensure no animal is refused shelter.

Animal Friends:

Animal Friends has been helping animals for more than 70 years. Located just north of Pittsburgh along Camp Horne Road, Animal Friends has pets available for adoption and offers volunteer opportunities. Animal Friends has several goals including ending overpopulation and abuse.



ARMSTRONG COUNTY

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm is a no-kill shelter located in Kittanning. Established in 1969, they provide temporary shelter for unwanted and abused animals. They are dedicated to matching animals with loving families, to educate the public and preventing overpopulation. They also offer volunteer opportunities.



BEAVER COUNTY

Beaver County Humane Society

After taking stray dogs into her New Brighton home, Lois Glenn Wolfe founding the Beaver County Humane Society in 1950. Located in Center Township, the shelter is committed protecting animals, providing adoption services and investigate abuse situations. Dedicated to preventing overpopulation, the Beaver County Humane Society has spayed/neutered more than 50,000 animals since 1972.

BUTLER COUNTY

Butler County Humane Society

The Butler County Humane Society is a no-kill animal shelter providing services for adoptable cats and dogs since 1897. The shelter provides a number of services including spay and neuter and microchip. The shelter also provides volunteer opportunities.



FAYETTE COUNTY

Fayette Friends of Animals

Fayette Friends of Animals is shelter located in Uniontown. The shelter is committed to the no-kill philosophy, even when the shelter is full. The shelter provides services and temporary shelter to stray, abandoned, and surrendered animals and is dedicated to finding them lovable forever homes. You can get involved with the shelter by either donating or volunteering.



GREENE COUNTY

Humane Society of Greene County

The Humane Society of Greene County is located in Waynesburg. The shelter provides a number of services including spay and neuter, and pet adoptions. The humane society has specially trained staff to help investigate allegations of animal abuse. The humane society also offers volunteer opportunities.

INDIANA COUNTY

Indiana County Humane Society

The Indiana County Humane Society is located in Indiana. The shelter is committed to preventing cruelty and suffering to animals and is dedicated to finding permanent, loving and responsible homes for animals. The shelter assists in the investigation and prosecution of cases of animal abuse. Want to get involved? There are volunteer opportunities as well.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

The Humane Society of Lawrence County PA

The Lawrence County Humane Society is located in New Castle and has been open since 1953. The shelter has helped prevent animal cruelty and provided shelter to pets. They provide several services including spay, neuter, micro-chipping and medical care with the goal of finding animals a loving forever home.



WASHINGTON COUNTY

Washington Area Humane Society

The Washington Area Humane Society is dedicated to providing shelter and safety to abused and neglected animals in Washington County. Located in Eighty Four, it’s a no-kill shelter that provides public education and affordable veterinary services. They also investigate and resolve animal abuse cases.



WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Humane Society of Westmoreland County

The Humane Society of Westmoreland County provides a number of services to animals. The shelter including spay and neuter every day of the week with an appointment. The shelter is committed to providing forever lovable homes to dogs and cats. The Humane Society of Westmoreland County is the only agency employing two Humane Society Police Officers in the county.

