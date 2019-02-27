  • M&T Bank enters downtown Pittsburgh

    By: Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Competition in the local business banking landscape continues to heat up.

    M&T Bank Corp. on Monday opened a commercial banking office in downtown Pittsburgh, leasing about 2,500 square feet in the Koppers Building for six years.

    The Buffalo, New York-based financial services firm said the staff downtown will work in tandem with its team in Canonsburg, an office that's been operating for about a decade.

