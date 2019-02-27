PITTSBURGH - Competition in the local business banking landscape continues to heat up.
M&T Bank Corp. on Monday opened a commercial banking office in downtown Pittsburgh, leasing about 2,500 square feet in the Koppers Building for six years.
Related Headlines
The Buffalo, New York-based financial services firm said the staff downtown will work in tandem with its team in Canonsburg, an office that's been operating for about a decade.
You can read more on this story in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
