Man accused of abducting baby arrested after high-speed chase

PITTSBURGH - A man accused of abducting his 4-month-old son was arrested after a high-speed chase through Pittsburgh neighborhoods early Thursday morning, police said.
According to a criminal complaint, police received a call from the baby’s mother that her child had been taken by Jake Howard.
Howard’s vehicle was spotted by a police officer, who attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the complaint said. Howard sped away, reaching speeds of 90 mph in a 35 mph zone while police pursued his vehicle.
The pursuit ended in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood, in the area of Taft and Boggston avenues.
