ETNA, Pa. - A woman suspected of driving under the influence hit a police vehicle after she was spotted traveling the wrong way early Thursday morning on Route 28 in Etna, authorities said.
The woman was driving her SUV outbound in the inbound lanes about 2:30 a.m., officials said.
Related Headlines
A police officer responded to a call about the wrong-way driver, and as he attempted to stop the woman she hit his vehicle, according to police. The officer was not seriously hurt.
The woman was taken to a hospital to have blood drawn, police said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}