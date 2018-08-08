Man accused of breaking into woman's home, violently attacking her

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a violent, unprovoked attack in a small Fayette County community.
Police say Jeremy Wogoman broke into a woman’s home in German Township and attacked her.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim called police to say she woke up to find a man standing near her bed. She could feel blood on the back of her head.
The victim told police that the man told her he was sorry but he “had to do it,” the complaint said.
The victim was able to get away by convincing Wogoman to let her smoke a cigarette outside, the complaint said.
Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko is talking to investigators about any connections between the victim and Wogoman and a possible motive – for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
