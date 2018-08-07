0 3 members of Hill District gang indicted on federal RICO charges

PITTSBURGH - Three local men have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit murder, robbery and drug trafficking, the U. S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Dionte Griffin, 22, Sydney Pack, 20, and Richard Kelly, 23, are all charged with conspiracy to violate RICO (Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations).

According to the indictment, all three men were members of the 11 Hunnit street gang from 2015 until August of 2018.

The gang, also known as FDT and Sneaky Gang, is composed primarily of individuals from Pittsburgh's Hill District and has been functioning since 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The indictment also identifies a fourth person by the initials T.S. and says that this individual was killed on June 18, 2018. T.S. is said to have had a leadership role in the gang and great influence due to "his notoriety as a regionally popular rap artist."

June 18 was the same day rapper Jimmy Wopo, real name Travon Smart, was killed. Wopo often made references to gang activity and "Sneaky Gang" in his lyrics and videos.

“As alleged, these defendants are members of a violent gang whose drug trafficking and other acts of violence have terrorized law abiding residents of the City of Pittsburgh for too long: today it ends,” stated U.S. Attorney Brady.

The Indictment says members of 11 Hunnit were mainly from the 800 block of Memory Lane and the 300 block of Burrows Street as well as several neighboring housing complexes in the Hill district.

The indictment outlines more than two dozen illegal activities said to have been carried out by members of 11 Hunnit, including but not limited to killing members of the rival Wavy Boyz gang, armed home invasion, heroin distribution and violence against members of their own gang.

Both Pack and Griffin appear in the music video for "Chicky Talk" posted on YouTube by Jimmy Wopo, according to the indictment. Lyrics are said to refer to at least on shooting and act as a warning to gang members about the "consequences of disloyalty."

A second Jimmy Wopo music video posted on YouTube titled "Rents Due" is also detailed in the indictment. It allegedly shows members of 11 Hunnit with guns and the lyrics make "numerous references to inflicting violence on this inclined to cooperate with law enforcement."

