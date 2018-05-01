MCCANDLESS, Pa. - A man is accused of building a meth lab in his McCandless apartment.
McCandless police Chief Dave DiSanti is giving credit to an Allegheny County probation officer who helped bust the meth lab before it could endanger the entire three-story building at the Presidential Arms Complex.
"He saw drug paraphernalia and materials conducive to manufacturing methamphetamine," DiSanti said.
Police charged Sean Sputnak, the sole tenant in apartment 101, with gathering the cocktail of over-the-counter ingredients and other potentially volatile substances used to make meth. Police said most of it was found in the kitchen.
"We think he was gathering the components to make the drug, but he was not successful," DiSanti said.
One tenant, Kasey Sweeney, told Channel 11 he lives in the apartment above Sputnak, and although he did smell something strange recently, he didn't expect it could have been coming from one floor below.
Sputnak was on probation for drug violations in Erie County from 2014 at the time of his arrest Monday.
