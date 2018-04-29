  • Former Penguins player's ex-wife found dead in Allegheny County Jail

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - The ex-wife of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Peter Taglianetti's was found dead Friday night in the Allegheny County Jail, sources tell Channel 11. 

    The jail is currently investigating after Alison Taglianetti was found hanging in her cell by corrections officers while they were making rounds, according to the Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper. 

    CPR was performed by medical and correctional officers until paramedics arrived and took over, but the lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful, according to Harper.

    Taglianetti was in the jail for about two weeks, Sources told Channel 11. She apparently left a note.

    After a rash of inmate deaths last summer, Harper had added more staff to the medical unit and stepped up efforts to train and educate the staff in the jail on suicide prevention, according to our news exchange partners TribLIVE.

