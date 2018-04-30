  • Report: Capitals' Wilson not facing hearing for hit on Penguins' Dumoulin

    Updated:

    The Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson will not face an NHL Department of Player Safety hearing for the hit to the head that forced Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin out of Sunday’s game, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski reported.

    Wilson wasn’t penalized for the hit in the second period. Wilson checked Dumoulin in the head with his left shoulder.

    Dumoulin left the game and did not return. It’s unclear whether he’ll be back for Game 3.

