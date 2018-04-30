The Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson will not face an NHL Department of Player Safety hearing for the hit to the head that forced Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin out of Sunday’s game, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski reported.
No Dept. of Player Safety hearing for Tom Wilson, per NHL. @Capitals @penguins— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 30, 2018
Wilson wasn’t penalized for the hit in the second period. Wilson checked Dumoulin in the head with his left shoulder.
Dumoulin left the game and did not return. It’s unclear whether he’ll be back for Game 3.
Penguins’ Dumoulin injured by hit to head from Tom Wilson https://t.co/P6OURMA5KD— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 29, 2018
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fan asked to remove controversial T-shirt before Pirates game
- Teen driver accused of running down pedestrians; woman, dog killed
- Flames spread to 3 homes, send woman jumping to safety; arson suspected
- VIDEO: Photographer Takes Picture of Bird Carrying a Shark Carrying a Fish
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}