LATROBE, Pa. - New allegations were revealed against a local constable who was already in trouble with the law.
Channel 11 first reported on Brian McDowell in January when he was accused of extorting money from 14 people.
Now, investigators say, an additional 15 victims have come forward.
Police say McDowell would tell the victims there was a warrant for their arrest and they owed money in unpaid fines. In at least one case he allegedly told the victim he was involved in a charity fundraiser and needed money for sponsorships.
Detectives say it was all fabricated.
One victim said McDowell contacted her about a charity fundraiser benefiting pit bulls and asked for sponsorship and scammed her out of $360.
“As far as the new charges he is facing, I'm glad. I just hope everyone gets back the money he scammed everyone out of. It's a huge disappointment when you think you're doing a really good thing for awareness and it ends up just being a lie,” she said.
Police say the stolen money totals nearly $12,000.
