Man accused of trying to have sex with 'teen' who was undercover agent

A 43-year-old Munhall man is accused of trying to meet a teen for sex.
Ryan Romano was arrested quietly in a parking lot at the Waterfront Wednesday night and charged with three felonies after police say he arranged to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex.
What Romano didn't know was that the eighth-grader police say he solicited online was actually an undercover agent with the Attorney General's Office.
According to investigators, Romano targeted the boy on a popular social media website and said he had a "hot body."
