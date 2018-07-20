  • Man admits he threatened to kill players, fans at Heinz Field

    A Texas man has admitted he threatened to carry out a mass shooting at a Steelers' playoff game at Heinz Field. 

    Yuttana Choochongkol, 40, also known as Jason Manotham, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday saying he did threaten to kill fans and players at January's playoff game against Jacksonville. 

    He made those threats online.

    The FBI acted quickly and now, the suspect awaits a sentencing date in November.

    Manotham faces up to five years in prison. 

