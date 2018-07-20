0 At least 8 dead in duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, sheriff says

Branson, Mo. -

At least eight people have been confirmed dead in a duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, Thursday just before 7 p.m. Thursday (CT), according to Stone County Sheriff Doug Radar.

>> Read more trending news

Local media reported as many as 13 people were injured and transported to local hospitals.

TRENDING NOW:

Radar said the boat, which capsized after a strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area, had 31 people on board, including children, KY3-TV reported.

He said an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security helped rescue people and that recovery efforts were ongoing, with some passengers still missing. A dive team was assisting.

Emergency responders have set up a staging area on the lakeshore near the Showboat Branson Belle, local media reported, although the Belle was not involved in the accident.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Linderberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured around 7 p.m. Thursday at Branson Airport.

“There’s nothing to slow down winds in an open area,” he said.

Very sad to hear about this horrible accident - prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting. https://t.co/PQ56zagc0s

— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 20, 2018

DUKW, known as duck boats, are six-wheel-drive amphibious vehicles that were used by the U.S. military during World War II and the Korean War.

Since then, duck boat tours have become popular and are offered on lakes and rivers around the United States, including Missouri, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Alabama, to name a few.

MORE: Stone County Sheriff says a deputy was on the duck boat that capsized tonight at Table Rock Lake. He was helping to rescue victims during the incident. — Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) July 20, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.