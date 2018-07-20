UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The son of a missing Latrobe woman issued a plea for information in the disappearance of his mother, Cassandra Gross.
"My family and I are extremely devastated over this," Gross' son, Brandon Diebold, said in a video message given to Channel 11 by Pennsylvania State Police.
Related Headlines
Diebold also urged anyone with information to contact state police.
Crews resumed the search in Unity Cemetery Friday for clues in the disappearance of Gross.
State police have not said what specifically led them to this area.
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Gross, 51, was reported missing April 10. State police found her charred vehicle in a wooded area later that day.
In June, state police previously searched the same cemetery. Investigators told Channel 11 about 30 people from Professional Searchers Rapid Response Services out of Ohio, along with Westmoreland Fire and Rescue personnel searched in the area.
State police have not said if they found anything in the previous search of the area.
WPXI news reporter Melanie Marsalko is monitoring the search effort. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Police continue to search for leads in Latrobe woman's disappearance
- 11 things to know about missing Latrobe woman Cassandra Gross
- Missing woman's friend last one to see her, recounts their time together
- PHOTOS: State police investigating the disappearance of a Latrobe woman
- Cassandra Gross' estranged boyfriend appears in court for bond hearing
The cemetery is near the home of the mother of Thomas Stanko, Gross’ estranged boyfriend. Stanko has not been named a suspect in her disappearance.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}