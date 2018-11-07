  • Man arrested after allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' polling place

    SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police arrested a man for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Washington County polling place on Tuesday.

    Christopher Queen allegedly arrived at the South Franklin Fire Hall just after 8 a.m. and told workers he was promised a gun and money if he voted “straight party,” poll workers told Channel 11.

    Poll workers say he became angry when they told him he wasn’t registered to vote and allegedly threatened to come back shooting, according to a criminal complaint.

    Queen has been charged with felony terroristic threats.

    At his arraignment on Tuesday, Queen told the judge he does not own a firearm and is not a danger to the public.

