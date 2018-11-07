SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police arrested a man for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Washington County polling place on Tuesday.
Christopher Queen allegedly arrived at the South Franklin Fire Hall just after 8 a.m. and told workers he was promised a gun and money if he voted “straight party,” poll workers told Channel 11.
Poll workers say he became angry when they told him he wasn’t registered to vote and allegedly threatened to come back shooting, according to a criminal complaint.
Queen has been charged with felony terroristic threats.
BREAKING: Man arrested for threatening to shoot up a Washington County polling place. Witnesses told me an elderly poll worker was shaking uncontrollably after he left.— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) November 6, 2018
State police just caught the suspect, I’ll have more details shortly.
At his arraignment on Tuesday, Queen told the judge he does not own a firearm and is not a danger to the public.
