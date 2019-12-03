Man attacked by dog at local park, authorities looking for owner

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. - A man in his 70s was attacked by a dog in a Washington County park the day after Thanksgiving.
Sheriff's deputies are searching for the owner of two German Shepherd-type dogs -- one is black and the other is white.
A woman was walking them in Mingo Creek Park when police say one of the dogs bit the man.
The man who was bitten, and the Sheriff's Department, are desperate to find the dogs' owner. They want to know if the dogs are up to date on their shots.
"The victim who was bit in this case is an organ transplant recipient and the rabies vaccination carries risk," said Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Elizabeth Davidson.
"We are just trying to spare this man from going through unnecessary procedures like getting rabies vaccinations and any kind of risk to him since he had an organ transplant recipient (and could) further risk his life," Davidson said.
Davidson said the owner won't face charges.
"We are not looking for prosecutable purposes, just looking to obtain the vaccination records," she said.
The health department is also involved and also wants to know if these two days have had their shots..
