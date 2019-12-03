  • Man dies in Pa. hotel pool

    Updated:

    MERCER, Pa. - A man died after jumping into a hotel pool in Mercer County.

    It happened at the Comfort Inn in Mercer.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for breaking newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    The man dove into the pool and hit his head.

    Other people using the pool found him. Police have ruled his death as an accident.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories