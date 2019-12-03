MERCER, Pa. - A man died after jumping into a hotel pool in Mercer County.
It happened at the Comfort Inn in Mercer.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The man dove into the pool and hit his head.
Other people using the pool found him. Police have ruled his death as an accident.
TRENDING NOW:
- Which school districts pay their teachers the most and least?
- Neighbors say Terrelle Pryor, girlfriend had a tumultuous relationship
- Boy born blind paints picture of American flag, gets response from President Trump
- VIDEO: Plan to legalize fentanyl testing strips gaining momentum
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}