CLAIRTON, Pa. - Police in Allegheny County are investigating a deadly shooting in Clairton.
Darrell Williams, 48, was found in a home on Farnsworth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
