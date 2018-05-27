Graduating senior upset school won't let her wear Army sash

A father is frustrated after being told his daughter couldn't wear a U.S. army sash for her high school graduation.
Wayne Kress' daughter Toni is graduating from Central Valley on June 1, and she's already signed enlistment papers to join the Army. But the school won't let her wear an Army sash.
Watch 11 at 11 to learn why the school says it's not appropriate attire.
