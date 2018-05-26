  • Arrest made in fatal shooting of man outside Wilkinsburg mosque

    Updated:

    Police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg earlier this month.

    Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office personnel tracked Delvante Thompson, 30, to a motel on Banksville Road on Saturday morning, county police said. They arrested him without incident.

    RELATED STORY: Police hunt for suspect after deadly Wilkinsburg shooting, standoff

    Thompson was wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting of Dwayne Muhammad on May 4 outside Muhammad’s mosque on South Avenue. Muhammad was selling the Final Call newspaper when he was shot multiple times.

    A man fled the scene and entered an abandoned apartment building, sparking a SWAT standoff. But when officers entered the building, it was empty.

    Thompson is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest made in fatal shooting of man outside Wilkinsburg mosque

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘I messed up': Man taken into custody after SWAT situation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reward offered for information in homicide of man found behind home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police arrest man on drug, firearms and probation warrants

  • Headline Goes Here

    South Africa probes 'extremism' element in mosque attack