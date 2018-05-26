Police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg earlier this month.
Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office personnel tracked Delvante Thompson, 30, to a motel on Banksville Road on Saturday morning, county police said. They arrested him without incident.
RELATED STORY: Police hunt for suspect after deadly Wilkinsburg shooting, standoff
Thompson was wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting of Dwayne Muhammad on May 4 outside Muhammad’s mosque on South Avenue. Muhammad was selling the Final Call newspaper when he was shot multiple times.
A man fled the scene and entered an abandoned apartment building, sparking a SWAT standoff. But when officers entered the building, it was empty.
Thompson is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.
