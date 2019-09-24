MUNHALL, Pa. - A man died after he was shot multiple times late Monday night in Munhall, police said.
The shooting was reported just before midnight in the area of Maple Street and Ridge Way.
The 27-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, authorities said.
It is believed the man was walking home along Ridge Way when he was shot. A preliminary investigation showed he had taken a Port Authority bus from downtown Pittsburgh to the area of West and East 20th streets in Munhall.
Police do not have any suspects and a motive has not been determined.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
