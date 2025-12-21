Heart transplant recipients deliver gifts to current patients at Allegheny General Hospital

PITTSBURGH — A group of “elves” delivered holiday gifts to some heart transplant patients at Allegheny General Hospital on Friday.

Volunteers from the Center for Organ Recovery and Education passed out comfort kits to transplant and Left Ventricular Assist Device patients spending the holiday season in the hospital’s emergency department.

Included in the comfort kits were socks, activity books and other festive items.

Two of the volunteers, Keith Lowry and Mike Kristufek, are heart transplant recipients themselves. Their goal was to give current patients hope amid the struggle, CORE communications specialist Jared Bedekovich said.

Keith Lowry, who had his life-saving transplant in 2023, said the whole process was “a journey.” He was helped through that time by his wife, Tammy, who joined him in handing out the kits on Friday.

“It takes time, but you get through it,” Keith Lowry said.

Kristufek got his transplant in 2022. A former West Virginia University swimmer, Kristufek competed in the 2024 Transplant Games of America to honor his donor and raise awareness for organ donation.

“Today was a joy to give back to people, to see people just having received their gift of life and watch them light up as they see hope for their future,” Kristufek said. “...Whenever you’re in here, it’s not always the easiest thing to be in day after day. It is a long process, and it is great to feel supported.”

Nathan Mitchell, who underwent a transplant only a few months ago, was grateful for the volunteers’ visit.

“Sometimes you feel alone,” Mitchell said. “I have family and friends and everything, but to have people that can really associate with what you are going through. It’s an absolute blessing.”

