    FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is dead after falling off the roof of a moving car early Wednesday morning, according to state police.

    Police said Ryan Lohr, 21, was a passenger in a car traveling on Route 21 in Franklin Township, Greene County. 

    He climbed on top of the car to ride on the roof, according to police.

    Police said Lohr fell off and into the path of another vehicle, that hit and killed him instantly.

    State police are still investigating. No charges have been filed. 

