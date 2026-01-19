Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified schedule because of cold temperatures Tuesday

PITTSURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools will be operating on a modified schedule because of cold temperatures on Tuesday.

All students not in grades 9-12 will have a synchronous remote learning day. Classes will take place at their regularly scheduled times.

Students in grades 9-12 will have a half-day for finals at the following schools:

Pittsburgh Allderdice

Pittsburgh Brashear

Pittsburgh CAPA

Pittsburgh Carrick

Pittsburgh Clayton

Pittsburgh Milliones

Pittsburgh Obama

Pittsburgh Perry

Pittsburgh Sci-Tech

Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center

Pittsburgh Westinghouse

Transportation will be provided by the district for those students only.

PPS’s central office will be open.

