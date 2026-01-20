Wanted man arrested after jumping out window, being tased by officers in Pittsburgh, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after police say he jumped out of a window to avoid them.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Rhine Street in Spring Hill at 7:45 a.m. on Monday for reports of a domestic situation.

Police said a man who was involved had an existing arrest warrant and refused to open the door when they arrived.

Eventually, he jumped out of a window at the house and ran away, police say. Officers followed him on foot and caught up with him at the intersection of Royal Street and Gershon Street 45 minutes later.

Officers said the man was tased before he was taken into custody. He received medical attention at a hospital before being moved to the Allegheny County Jail.

Police have not identified the man at this time.

