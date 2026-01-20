Pittsburgh man accused of posing as ICE agent, threatening teen after breaking into home

PITTSBURGH — that

This past Saturday, police say a man named William Arthur Gregory, 35, of Pittsburgh, broke in through the family’s kitchen window, came upstairs shouting that he was an ICE agent, and needed to see their paperwork.

There are shards of glass in the window of a house on Climax Street in Betlzhoover, where people say Gregory broke in.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 that the family that lives there is Hispanic.

Crystal Calloway is disturbed to hear about what happened to the family that lives in this home on Climax Street.

“I’m sorry for them and I hope that our community can come out and do something positive for them,” Crystal Calloway said. “I feel bad for the family because they shouldn’t have to go through that, and unfortunately, I hope no one has to go through that because there are a lot of Hispanic people who live in this neighborhood.”

According to investigators, Gregory pulled out a knife and threatened to stab a teenage boy in the home, while trying to steal his PlayStation console and controllers and ripped his cell phone out of his hand.

The two began to fight, which is when the teen eventually punched Gregory in the face and knocked him unconscious.

When officers arrived, they began to handcuff Gregory, who was still unconscious. Then, officers say he woke up and tried to stop officers from arresting him. According to detectives, he was heavily intoxicated and high on drugs and began to foam at the mouth.

Police also ran a background check on Gregory, and say he has multiple warrants for a prior burglary.

Now, he’s in jail.

“He needs to be there. Unfortunately, he did a crime; and he scared a whole family,” Calloway said.

A judge denied the suspect bond, saying he poses a threat to the community.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group