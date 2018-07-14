  • Man drives down railroad tracks on his way to McDonald's, police say

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence after he drove his car onto railroad tracks early Saturday morning in Duquesne. 

    Police said they responded to reports of a car stuck on the tracks at State Route 837 and Grant Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

    Officers said the 52-year-old driver was on his way to McDonald's when he went off the roadway and ended up on the railroad track.

    In a post from the City of Duquesne Police Department's Facebook page, police said he "smelled like a brewery" and " walked as though he was a tightrope walker at the circus."

    Police said they gave the man a sobriety test, which he "failed miserably."

    He was arrested at the scene and the car was towed from the tracks, according to police. 

