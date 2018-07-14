Man drives down railroad tracks on his way to McDonald's, police say

DUQUESNE, Pa. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence after he drove his car onto railroad tracks early Saturday morning in Duquesne.
Police said they responded to reports of a car stuck on the tracks at State Route 837 and Grant Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.
Officers said the 52-year-old driver was on his way to McDonald's when he went off the roadway and ended up on the railroad track.
In a post from the City of Duquesne Police Department's Facebook page, police said he "smelled like a brewery" and " walked as though he was a tightrope walker at the circus."
Police said they gave the man a sobriety test, which he "failed miserably."
He was arrested at the scene and the car was towed from the tracks, according to police.
TRENDING NOW:
- 13-year-old girl beheaded after seeing grandmother killed in Alabama cemetery
- Applebee's waitress stabbed after brushing up against diner's leg, police say
- 'See ya later, suckas!' Family writes unique obituary for 5-year-old cancer victim
- VIDEO: Miniature horse rescued from rooftop
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}