  • Man found not guilty in pizza shop assault

    PITTSBURGH - A former Pittsburgh pizza shop manager has been found not guilty of assaulting a woman inside his restaurant.

    Video of the altercation involving Mahmut Yilmaz and a woman went viral and sparked protests against Pizza Milano in Uptown.

    Yilmaz was charged with slamming the woman to the floor and pounding her head against it.

    Charges filed against the victim were later dropped. 

