HARRISBURG - The catholic church sex abuse grand jury report is now out. According to the catholic sex abuse grand jury report, more than 1,000 child victims and 300 predator priests were identified in the six dioceses involved.
Channel 11 News is LIVE on air and on WPXI.com as we learn more about this 900-page document.
LIST OF PITTSBURGH PRIESTS:
Offenders Identified by the Grand Jury
1) REDACTED
2) James R. Adams
3) James L. Armstrong
4) John M. Bauer
5) John E. Brueckner
6) Leo Burchianti
7) Robert Castelucci
8) Mauro James Cautela
9) Charles J. Chatt
10) Anthony J. Cipolla
11) John P. Connor
12) John David Crowley
13) Richard Deakin
14) Ferdinand B. Demsher
15) Myles Eric Diskin
16) Richard J. Dorsch
17) David F. Dzermejko
18) REDACTED
19) John P. Fitzgerald
20) Joseph M. Ganter
21) John A. Genizer
22) Charles R. Ginder
23) James G. Graham
24) William Hildebrand
25) John S. Hoehl
26) James Hopkins
27) John J. Huber
28) Edward G. Huff
41) REDACTED
42) Albert Leonard
43) Casimir F. Lewandowski
44) John P. Maloney
45) Julius May
46) Dominic McGee
47) Donald W. Mcllvane
48) Thomas McKenna
49) Albert McMahon
50) John H. McMahon
51) Frank Meder
52) REDACTED
53) Arthur R. Merrell
54) REDACTED
55) Joseph Mueller
56) Lawrence O'Connell
57) Thomas M. O'Donnell
58) William P. O'Malley, III
59) Ernest Paone
60) George Parme
61) Paul E. Pindel
62) Pittsburgh Priest #1
63) Francis Pucci
64) John W. Rebel
65) Raymond R. Rhoden
66) Carl Roemele
67) Michael C. Romero
68) Oswald E. Romero
69) David Scharf
70) Richard Scherer
71) Raymond T. Schultz
72) Francis Siler
73) Rudolph M. Silvers
74) Edward P. Smith
75) James E. Somma
76) Bartley A. Sorensen
77) Robert E. Spangenberg
78) Paul G. Spisak
79) Lawrence F. Stebler
80) Richard Gerard Terdine
81) REDACTED
82) Charles Thomas
83) John William Wellinger
84) Joseph S. Wichmanowski
85) George A. Wilt
86) Robert G. Wolk
87) William B Yockey
88) Theodore P. Zabowski
89) George Zirwas 90) Richard Zula
91-99) Pittsburgh Priests #2-10
LIST OF PRIESTS IN GREENSBURG:
- Father Dennis Dellamalva
- Father Greg Flohr
- Father Charles B. Guth
- Father Francis Lesniak
- Father Raymond Lukac
- Father Henry J. Marcinek
- "Greensburg Priest #1"
- Father Robert Moslener
- Father Fabian G. Oris
- Edmond A. Parrakow
- Father George R. Pierce 115
- Father Gregory F. Premoshis
- Father Thomas W. Rogers
- Father Leonard Sanesi
- Father Roger A. Sinclair
- Reverend Joseph L. Sredzinski
- Father John T. Sweeney
- Reverend Joseph Anthony Tamikowski
- Father Roger J. Trott
- Father Charles Weber, OSB
-----
