    HARRISBURG - The catholic church sex abuse grand jury report is now out. According to the catholic sex abuse grand jury report, more than 1,000 child victims and 300 predator priests were identified in the six dioceses involved.

    LIST OF PITTSBURGH PRIESTS:

    Offenders Identified by the Grand Jury

    1) REDACTED

    2) James R. Adams

    3) James L. Armstrong

    4) John M. Bauer

    5) John E. Brueckner

    6) Leo Burchianti

    7) Robert Castelucci

    8) Mauro James Cautela

    9) Charles J. Chatt

    10) Anthony J. Cipolla

    11) John P. Connor

    12) John David Crowley

    13) Richard Deakin

    14) Ferdinand B. Demsher

    15) Myles Eric Diskin

    16) Richard J. Dorsch

    17) David F. Dzermejko

    18) REDACTED

    19) John P. Fitzgerald

    20) Joseph M. Ganter

    21) John A. Genizer

    22) Charles R. Ginder

    23) James G. Graham

    24) William Hildebrand

    25) John S. Hoehl

    26) James Hopkins

    27) John J. Huber

    28) Edward G. Huff

    41) REDACTED

    42) Albert Leonard

    43) Casimir F. Lewandowski

    44) John P. Maloney

    45) Julius May

    46) Dominic McGee

    47) Donald W. Mcllvane

    48) Thomas McKenna

    49) Albert McMahon

    50) John H. McMahon

    51) Frank Meder

    52) REDACTED

    53) Arthur R. Merrell

    54) REDACTED

    55) Joseph Mueller

    56) Lawrence O'Connell

    57) Thomas M. O'Donnell

    58) William P. O'Malley, III

    59) Ernest Paone

    60) George Parme

    61) Paul E. Pindel

    62) Pittsburgh Priest #1

    63) Francis Pucci

    64) John W. Rebel

    65) Raymond R. Rhoden

    66) Carl Roemele

    67) Michael C. Romero

    68) Oswald E. Romero

    69) David Scharf

    70) Richard Scherer

    71) Raymond T. Schultz

    72) Francis Siler

    73) Rudolph M. Silvers

    74) Edward P. Smith

    75) James E. Somma

    76) Bartley A. Sorensen

    77) Robert E. Spangenberg

    78) Paul G. Spisak

    79) Lawrence F. Stebler

    80) Richard Gerard Terdine

    81) REDACTED

    82) Charles Thomas

    83) John William Wellinger

    84) Joseph S. Wichmanowski

    85) George A. Wilt

    86) Robert G. Wolk

    87) William B Yockey

    88) Theodore P. Zabowski

    89) George Zirwas 90) Richard Zula

    91-99) Pittsburgh Priests #2-10

    LIST OF PRIESTS IN GREENSBURG:

    1. Father Dennis Dellamalva
    2. Father Greg Flohr
    3. Father Charles B. Guth
    4. Father Francis Lesniak
    5. Father Raymond Lukac
    6. Father Henry J. Marcinek
    7. "Greensburg Priest #1"
    8. Father Robert Moslener
    9. Father Fabian G. Oris
    10. Edmond A. Parrakow
    11. Father George R. Pierce 115
    12. Father Gregory F. Premoshis
    13. Father Thomas W. Rogers
    14. Father Leonard Sanesi
    15. Father Roger A. Sinclair
    16. Reverend Joseph L. Sredzinski
    17. Father John T. Sweeney
    18. Reverend Joseph Anthony Tamikowski
    19. Father Roger J. Trott
    20. Father Charles Weber, OSB

