  • Man heads to trial for allegedly robbing bank; evidence includes deposit slip with his name

    A Washington County man will head to trial for allegedly robbing a bank before going out to dinner and heading to a casino with friends.

    Glenn Flory, 30, of Marianna allegedly robbed the CFS Bank in Bentleyville last month by writing a note on a deposit slip and giving it to a teller.

    In a preliminary hearing Wednesday, prosecutors displayed that note as evidence – they allege Flory wrote his own name on it.

    After the robbery, Flory rejoined his girlfriend and another man, who’d driven him to the bank, without telling them what he’d done. The trio went to dinner at Texas Roadhouse then to Meadows Racetrack and Casino.

    Flory’s girlfriend and the other man were not charged.

