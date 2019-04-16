  • Man in custody after hostage incident in Washington County

    CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Route 40 was closed in both directions in Washington County due to an apparent hostage situation.

    Pennsylvania State Police tweeted that the road was closed at Belvedere Acres.

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida confirmed a man was taken into custody.

    A female hostage was released and is safe.

