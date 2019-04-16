CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Route 40 was closed in both directions in Washington County due to an apparent hostage situation.
Pennsylvania State Police tweeted that the road was closed at Belvedere Acres.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida confirmed a man was taken into custody.
A female hostage was released and is safe.
This is a developing story. Watch Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for the latest details.
ACTIVE POLICE INCIDENT AT BELVEDERE ACRES, CANTON TWP, SR 40 CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) April 16, 2019
